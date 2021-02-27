Hesham marches to his own tune

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “I have been on my dream journey right from the day the film ‘Hridayam’ was launched. I’m enjoying this phase,” says musician Hesham Abdul Wahab. The youngster who has some exciting film projects in his kitty has wowed listeners with his latest single ‘Mounam’ sung by Gayatri Asokan. As icing on the cake, Hesham had the chance to collaborate with Alphonse Puthren for his debut composition ‘Kathakal Chollidaam’, which became an instant hit.

‘Mounam’ has been penned by Hesham’s mother Shakkila Abdul Wahab. According to him, the lines represent the loneliness experienced by expats during the lockdown. “My parents also got stuck in Saudi Arabia when the airports were shut down and flights were grounded. Several Keralites got stuck overseas which took a toll on them mentally and emotionally.

My mother would pen a few verses and send them to me during the time. I picked the best lines from them and composed ‘Mounam’. Gayatri’s voice has a haunting tone and makes the song melancholic. Many said they were able to relate to the mood of the song,” says Hesham. The song was shot on an iPhone. “My wife Ayshath Safa shot my clips and did the poster design. Her support is immense.”

Hesham handled the sound mixing for Alphonse’s first composition which is based on parenthood. Having sung in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s movies, Hesham has also made Vineeth sung for his projects. ‘Hridayam’, which is an upcoming directorial venture by Vineeth starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is a project that is close to his heart.

The film’s album comprises around 15 songs and Hesham has roped in many familiar voices for the track. “It is a blessing to work with directors who know what type of songs they want in their movie. Vineeth chettan was so supportive when I wanted to record with some musicians in Turkey. The audience will be able to experience a new style of music in ‘Hridayam’. It is one project to which I have given my all. I’m waiting for the movie’s music to be out.”

‘Cabin’ and ‘Ole Kanda Naal’ are the two movies he has completed composing for. Hesham has also worked for Sidhartha Siva’s ‘Varthamanam’ and is doing the music for Ahammed Kabeer’s ‘Madhuram’. “It is a romantic movie and the tone of the tracks is completely different from those in ‘Hridayam’. It is a refreshing experience.” Other than composing, Hesham is also with this music academy ‘LIVEwithMUSIC’ where he takes classes on sound production. “I am undertaking music therapy classes for people with autism.”