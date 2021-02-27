STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Hesham marches to his own tune

Musician Hesham Abdul Wahab talks about his recent single ‘Mounam’ which represents the loneliness experienced by expats during the lockdown and his upcoming project.

Published: 27th February 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Musician Hesham Abdul Wahab

Musician Hesham Abdul Wahab

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: “I have been on my dream journey right from the day the film ‘Hridayam’ was launched. I’m enjoying this phase,” says musician Hesham Abdul Wahab. The youngster who has some exciting film projects in his kitty has wowed listeners with his latest single ‘Mounam’ sung by Gayatri Asokan. As icing on the cake, Hesham had the chance to collaborate with Alphonse Puthren for his debut composition ‘Kathakal Chollidaam’, which became an instant hit. 

‘Mounam’ has been penned by Hesham’s mother Shakkila Abdul Wahab. According to him, the lines represent the loneliness experienced by expats during the lockdown. “My parents also got stuck in Saudi Arabia when the airports were shut down and flights were grounded. Several Keralites got stuck overseas which took a toll on them mentally and emotionally.

My mother would pen a few verses and send them to me during the time. I picked the best lines from them and composed ‘Mounam’. Gayatri’s voice has a haunting tone and makes the song melancholic. Many said they were able to relate to the mood of the song,” says Hesham. The song was shot on an iPhone. “My wife Ayshath Safa shot my clips and did the poster design. Her support is immense.”

Hesham handled the sound mixing for Alphonse’s first composition which is based on parenthood. Having sung in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s movies, Hesham has also made Vineeth sung for his projects. ‘Hridayam’, which is an upcoming directorial venture by Vineeth starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is a project that is close to his heart.

The film’s album comprises around 15 songs and Hesham has roped in many familiar voices for the track.  “It is a blessing to work with directors who know what type of songs they want in their movie. Vineeth chettan was so supportive when I wanted to record with some musicians in Turkey. The audience will be able to experience a new style of music in ‘Hridayam’. It is one project to which I have given my all. I’m waiting for the movie’s music to be out.”

‘Cabin’ and ‘Ole Kanda Naal’ are the two movies he has completed composing for. Hesham has also worked for Sidhartha Siva’s ‘Varthamanam’ and is doing the music for Ahammed Kabeer’s ‘Madhuram’. “It is a romantic movie and the tone of the tracks is completely different from those in ‘Hridayam’. It is a refreshing experience.” Other than composing, Hesham is also with this music academy ‘LIVEwithMUSIC’ where he takes classes on sound production. “I am undertaking music therapy classes for people with autism.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hridayam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp