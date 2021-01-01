STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 2' to be released on Amazon Prime Video

'Drishyam 2" is the sequel of the hit crime thriller "Drishyam" released in2013 and was made in several languages.

Published: 01st January 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mohanlal in a still from the film. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Actor Mohanlal in a still from the film. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited Mohanlal starrer "Drishyam 2", directed by Jeethu Joseph, will be released on Amazon OTT platform.

The teaser of the film, released on Friday, confirmed that it will be premiered on Amazon Prime video this year.

Mohanlal in a tweet said : "Georgekutty and his family are coming soon on @PrimeVideoIN #Drishyam2OnPrime #HappyNewYear2021" and also released the film's teaser.

At least 66 films, including "Kunjali Marikar" of Mohanlal have been held up due to COVID-19 as theatres have not opened so far.

The film has been shot in Kochi and Thodupuzha.

Director Jeethu Joseph said the film's producer Antony Perumbavoor had spoken to him onthe OTT release and it is expected that the film will receive a wider audience.

Post production work is expected to be completed in a month's time.

Amazon will decide about the film's release date, he said, adding " we will hand over the film's content by the end of January".

'Drishyam 2" is the sequel of the hit crime thriller "Drishyam" released in2013 and was made in several languages.

Theatre owner and Producer Liberty Basheer came out against the decision, saying it would hit theatre owners hard.

Release of many films have been held up due to COVID-19, he said.

"Since the last 10 months, theatres havebeen closed and we were hoping that Drishyam 2 will draw back audiences to the theatres once they open," he said.

The decision to release the film on the OTT platform was shocking, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohanlal Drishyam Amazon Prime Video Dhrishyam 2 release
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp