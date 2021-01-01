Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Bibin George to make directorial debut

By Express News Service

After scriptwriting and acting, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George are making the switch to direction. The actors, who are known for writing Kattappanyile Ritwik Roshan, Amar Akbar Antony, and Oru Yamandan Premakadha, will write and direct the yet-to-be-titled film which will predominantly feature newcomers. Veteran production controller Badusha is producing.

The project is expected to go on floors by the middle of this year.Meanwhile, Vishnu Unnikrishnan is busy with his acting ventures. He is part of Krishnankutty Pani Thudanghi, Rendu, Anuradha Crime No 59/2019, and Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan.