STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Arjun Ashokan appears in Mridul Nair’s music video

After B Tech and Instagraamam, Mridul Nair has teamed up with Arjun Ashokan again, this time for a music video titled ‘Kaliyanne’.

Published: 02nd January 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Ashokan

Arjun Ashokan

By Express News Service

After B Tech and Instagraamam, Mridul Nair has teamed up with Arjun Ashokan again, this time for a music video titled ‘Kaliyanne’.‘Kaliyanne’ is a common word used by people in North Malabar and represents their emotions and attitude. “During the pandemic year, we yearned to make a track which resonated with the people in Kerala and beyond. We wanted to give them a happy, peppy song to sing and dance to, and perform with their free spirit in the coming year,” said Mridul.

The filmmaker added that he wanted to portray the “reflection of a society that is independent and liberal on one side, but decaying and retrogressive on the other.” The song is a combination of Techno, Rap, Psychedelic and our very own Dappan Kuthu. “The lines may seem simple and silly but have deeper socio-political undertones,” shares Mridul. “The song is meant for people who like to hum, groove and also think.”

Produced By Dr Leena S, the wacky 8-min video was filmed by Manoj Kumar Khatoi and scripted by J Ramakrishna Kulur. Choreography is by Rishdhan Abdul Rasheed and editing by Babu Rathnam. Nimesh Thanur handled the art department.  Mridul Nair, Ganapathy, and Arjun Ashokan lent their voices to the fun lyrics penned by Mridul and the additional lyrics by Vaisakh Sugunan. Nikhil Ramdas composed the music with contributions from DJ Sekhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Ashokan Mridul Nair
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp