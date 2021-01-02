STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drishyam 2 to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Mohanlal & director Jeethu Joseph made the landmark announcement on New Year’s Day

The poster of Malayalam film Drishyam.

The poster of Malayalam film Drishyam. (Photo | Drishyam, Facebook)

By Express News Service

Like the ending of Drishyam, this is a twist that we did not see coming. In another landmark announcement, Amazon Prime Video announced the global premiere of the much-anticipated Drishyam 2 exclusively on the platform. Starting the New Year with a bang, Mohanlal and Amazon Prime Video dropped the teaser on 1st January 2020, a little after midnight.

Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, Drishyam 2 stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther, and Saikumar, in pivotal roles. The sequel has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The teaser gives us a glimpse into the life of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family as they try to cope with the fall-out from the fateful night. With the entire family harbouring a secret that could make or break them, the gripping teaser sets the premise of what lies in store. 

Speaking about the film, Mohanlal said, “Drishyam was one-of-a-kind thriller that was loved by all. In Drishyam 2, we take forward the story of Georgekutty and family from where we left it. I am delighted to associate with Amazon Prime Video to release one of the year’s most-awaited movies. We know viewers have waited patiently for the sequel. Drishyam 2 is a labour of love. We hope to rise to the expectations of our die-hard fans. So sit back and enjoy it from the safety of your homes with your family and loved ones.”

Talking about Drishyam 2 Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said, “Drishyam is a cult film, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its sequel. We are thrilled to bring Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video to customers in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. At Amazon Prime Video, our aim is to constantly provide our viewers with content that provides wholesome entertainment and who better than Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph to bring that out.”

