Dulquer’s fourth production titled Adi

We recently reported that Dulquer Salmaan is producing director Prasobh Vijayan’s third feature starring Shine Tom Chacko, Dhruvan, and Ahaana Krishna. The makers revealed the title as Adi in a first-look poster featuring the caricatures of Shine and Ahaana, who play a married couple.
Ratheesh Ravi, who wrote the Shane Nigam-starrer Ishq, created the story and script with a light-hearted subject. Prasobh had told us earlier that Adi “has the vibe of Sathyan Anthikad films or the screenplays of Sreenivasan.”