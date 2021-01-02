Sanal Kumar’s next titled Vazhakku

By Express News Service

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has a title for his next film — Vazhakku (Quarrel). Tovino Thomas, Kani Kusruti, and Sudev Nair play the main characters. Tovino is co-producing it under the banner of Tovino Thomas Productions along with Parrot Mount Pictures. Sharing the news, Sanal said that he believes the film has “amazed” him so far, and that it “will also amaze serious film lovers.”

The S Durga filmmaker also shared a fascinating shooting experience from the set involving the three actors. “During the making of a film, we get numerous instances best described as ‘divine intervention’. I try to hold on to them whenever I can. Today something like that happened. We were filming a sequence where Tovino is driving, and he is getting one phone call after another.

I wanted to finish it in one shot, in the length I envisioned. Kani Kusruti’s call was to come 30-40 seconds after Sudev Nair’s call gets cut. It was a location where the network gets lost when the wind blows. The vehicle was in motion. Due to the connectivity issues, if the call gets delayed for a while, we can’t use that shot. The expected happened.

This call took some time to connect. But something unexpected also happened. Tovino amazed me by smartly taking advantage of those extra 10-15 seconds. It’s nice to see things turn out the way we want them to, but some things always turn out stunningly when our calculations go wrong.”Vazhakku is Sanal Kumar’s seventh film. His last release was Chola, starring Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan. Following that, he directed Kayattam, which is awaiting release. Headlined by Manju Warrier, Kayattam also marks her debut production venture.