Fahadh Faasil-Akhil Sathyan film gets title

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Fahadh Faasil is starring in the directorial debut of Akhil Sathyan, the twin brother of Varane Avashyamund director Anoop Sathyan and son of director Sathyan Anthikkad.

The film’s title is Paachuvum Athbudha Vilakkum. Although the shoot commenced last year, production halted due to the pandemic. Fahadh has updated that they will resume in April with a plan to release it sometime this year.

Akhil is writing, directing and editing, making him the fourth director to have an editing background after Alphonse Puthren, Mahesh Narayanan, and Arunkumar Aravind.

Sethu Manarkad of Full Moon Cinemas, who also produced Sathyan Anthikkad’s Njan Prakashan and Jomonte Suvisheshaangal, is backing the film.Ambili-fame Sharan Velayudhan is the director of photography. Justin Prabhakaran and Manu Manjith are the music composer and lyricist respectively.