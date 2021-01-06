STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s a 'fast' wrap for Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi'

Supriya Menon is backing the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

Published: 06th January 2021 10:33 AM

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Prithviraj has announced the completion of his new film Kuruthi after less than a month. Sharing the news, he wrote that in a career spanning two decades and more than 100 films, Kuruthi had “one of the most intense, fast-paced shooting schedules” he has ever been a part of.

“To make a full-length feature film that has songs, thrills, suspense, high-risk scenes, choreographed action and chase sequences, and stunts in the deep forest... all this in such a short span, and yet achieve top-quality technical finesse is incredible.

Absolute full marks to the crew to have kept pace with this fast yet superbly efficient process,” he wrote.Prithviraj also shared that he “can’t wait” for audiences to see it. “I couldn’t be more proud as a producer with what we’ve made, and couldn’t be happier as an actor to be part of a cast that has delivered some stellar performances,” he said.

Supriya Menon is backing the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. The film marks the Malayalam debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier. Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan Achari, Mamukkoya and Navas Vallikkunnu form the rest of the cast. Billed as a socio-political thriller, it has a script by Anish Pallyal. Abhinandan Ramanujam is behind the camera with Akhilesh Mohan editing.

