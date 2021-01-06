Parvathy-starrer 'Varthamanam' cleared by censors

By Express News Service

Parvathy’s upcoming feature Varthamanam has received censor clearance after the revising committee in Mumbai examined it. The regional censor board had earlier disapproved it, as revealed earlier by one of its members in a controversial tweet.

The makers confirmed the censor clearance in a press conference at Kochi. Writer-producer Aryadan Shoukath hailed it as a victory of secular minds. The film is now targeting a February release.

Varthamanam, which also stars Roshan Mathew and Siddique, deals with current socio-political issues including the Muslim-Dalit discrimination at JNU. Parvathy plays a research student from Malabar who moves to Delhi. Benzy Nazar is bankrolling it under the banner of Benzy Productions.