Prithviraj Productions to distribute KGF: Chapter 2 in Kerala 

By Express News Service

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced that his banner Prithviraj Productions has acquired the Kerala distribution rights of the sequel to Kannada blockbuster KGF. A Malayalam dubbed version of the film’s teaser will be out along with the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi versions on January 8.In a statement, Prithviraj said, “I’m a huge fan of the KGF franchise and pretty much everything associated with it.

Hombale films was among the first to reach out to me after Lucifer and discuss the possibility of an association. I definitely look forward to that but no better way to start the journey than to have the privilege of presenting one of the most anticipated films in the country.

Prithviraj Productions is proud to present KGF 2. Like millions of you, I too am waiting to see Rocky’s tale unfold!”Prithviraj Productions had previously distributed the Tamil hits Petta and Bigil in Kerala.