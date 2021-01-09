Anoop Menon turns producer with 'Padma'

By Express News Service

After acting and writing, Anoop Menon is donning the hat of a producer with Padma. His banner has been named Anoopmenon storyz.

​Anoop will also direct and play the main lead in addition to writing the story and screenplay.

However, the name of the female lead is a secret at the moment. The team will be announcing her name later. All we know is that the film takes place against the backdrop of a big city.

Shankar Ramakrishnan and Mareena Michael are the other cast members.

The remaining cast would feature over 20 newcomers. “I wrote a story which I liked, and I felt that it is better to produce it myself than trying to convince someone else,” said Anoop, who made his directorial debut with King Fish last year.

The film starring himself, Ranjith, and Durga Krishna is gearing up for release. Mahadevan Thampi has joined as the director of photography, while Zian and Dundhu Ranjeev have joined as the editor and art director, respectively.

Dundhu was also part of King Fish and Lilli.