Making a debut mark

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Theatres reopening in Tamil Nadu has turned out to be a big break for Kochi-native Sanal Kumar (S Kumar). His directorial debut ‘Kadathal Kaaran’ which released in December, has received wide acceptance among the Tamil audience. Sanal has around 20 years of experience in the movie industry.



The movie is based on the infamous Thiruttugramam in Tamil Nadu. Four thieves from the village go to rob a house where a wedding is taking place. The bride mistakes the thieves to be her lover’s friends and elopes with them.

“The movie has the right mix of comedy, action and suspense. The climax twist and the making have attracted the viewers,” says Sanal.Wayanad native Kevin and Renu Soundar play the lead roles in the movie which features many newcomers. The shooting of the movie was completed before the lockdown period across locations like Theni, Cumbum and Chennai.

“Tamil movies give a lot of space to new directors. We could easily do experimental subjects and the audience are ready to accept it. Also, the content matters these days in Tamil movies, not the actors or a star cast. That’s why I decided to do the movie in Tamil. I was sure that the subject would be loved by the audience,” adds Sanal. The movie will be released in Kerala once theatres reopen here.