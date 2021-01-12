Suraj-Nimisha film 'The Great Indian Kitchen' to release on January 15

By Express News Service

Director Jeo Baby’s new film, The Great Indian Kitchen, will be released on January 15. Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, the film will be released on the NeeStream streaming platform.

The film, which has a story by Jeo Baby, is touted as a light-hearted family drama and sees Suraj and Nimisha playing a couple again after Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Salu K Thomas cranked the camera, and Francis Louis handled the editing. Sooraj S Kurup composed the music.

Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan and Sajin S Raj are the producers. Jeo Baby last directed the Tovino Thomas film Kilometers and Kilometers which had its television premiere on Onam last year.