Fahadh Faasil’s Joji completes shoot

Shooting of the next Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh Pothan project Joji has concluded. Scripted by Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights), the film is a contemporary take on Macbeth. It is expected to release this year itself.

Fahadh’s company Fahadh Faasil and Friends is jointly producing it with Bhavana Studios and Working Class Hero. Joji is the third Macbeth-based Indian films after Maqbool and Veeram.

Shyju Khalid is behind the camera and Kiran Das the editing. Justin Varghese composed the music and Gokul Das handled the art department.

Fahadh is likely to work in Malayankunju next. He has also signed Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu. Meanwhile, he has also completed Irul which is awaiting release.