Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Prakashan Parakkatte begins filming
Published: 19th January 2021 09:44 AM | Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:44 AM | A+A A-
We had reported earlier that Dhyan Sreenivasan would be starring in a film titled Prakashan Parakkatte, scripted by him and directed by debutant Shahad. The shoot of the film has commenced at Thiruvambady, Kozhikode.
Dhyan’s co-stars include Kumbalangi Nights-fame Mathew Thomas, Dileesh Pothan, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup and Mathew Thomas. The makers had told us earlier that the film will explore a young boy’s aspirations, his bond with his father, and family values with a touch of humour.
Funtastic Films, of Aju Varghese and Vishakh Subramaniam, is co-producing jointly with Tinu Thomas. The technical team comprises music composer Shaan Rahman, cinematographer Guru Prasad, and editor Rathin Radhakrishnan.