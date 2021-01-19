Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Prakashan Parakkatte begins filming

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Dhyan Sreenivasan would be starring in a film titled Prakashan Parakkatte, scripted by him and directed by debutant Shahad. The shoot of the film has commenced at Thiruvambady, Kozhikode.

Dhyan’s co-stars include Kumbalangi Nights-fame Mathew Thomas, Dileesh Pothan, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup and Mathew Thomas. The makers had told us earlier that the film will explore a young boy’s aspirations, his bond with his father, and family values with a touch of humour.

Funtastic Films, of Aju Varghese and Vishakh Subramaniam, is co-producing jointly with Tinu Thomas. The technical team comprises music composer Shaan Rahman, cinematographer Guru Prasad, and editor Rathin Radhakrishnan.