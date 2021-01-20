Malayalam film actor Unnikrishnan Namboodiri passes away at 97

By ANI

KANNUR: Senior actor Unnikrishnan Namboodiri who is known for his work in Malayalam films passed away at an age of 97 on Wednesday.

The actor who had earlier recovered from COVID-19 died at a hospital in Payyanur.

He made his film debut with the flick 'Desadanam' in 1996. He has worked in several films with his role in 'Kalyanaraman' winning him much applause.

Condolences started pouring in soon after the demise of the actor. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala were among others who offered their condolences.