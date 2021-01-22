Mammootty-Manju Warrier film 'The Priest' to release in February first week

By Express News Service

Mammootty-Manju Warrier film The Priest will hit theatres in the first week of February. The makers will reveal the date soon. Directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, the film has Mammootty playing a man of God. A new still of the actor in costume has been released. A teaser was unveiled recently. The Priest is being touted as a thriller. It also features Nikhila Vimal, Baby Monica, Jagadish, and Ramesh Pisharody, among others.

Anto Joseph Film Company and B Unnikrishnan’s RD Illuminations are jointly backing the film which has a story by Jofin, and screenplay and dialogues by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon.

Akhil George is the director of photography and Shameer Muhammed the editor. BK Harinarayanan penned the lyrics while Rahul Raj wrote the music.