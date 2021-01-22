Tovino Thomas to lead Anveshippin Kandethum

By Express News Service

On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, Tovino Thomas announced a new film titled Anveshippin Kandethum. Newcomer Darwin Kuriakose will direct from a script by Jinu Abraham. The team shared that the story is a thriller set in the 90s. Tovino shared the poster with the caption, “This is not a story of investigations, but investigators.” Over 60 actors are expected to be part of the cast.

Cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan, who shot Angamaly Diaries and Jallikkattu, has been roped in as the director of photography while Saiju Sreedharan will handle editing duties. Composer Santosh Narayanan will be making his Malayalam debut with the film bankrolled by Theatre of Dreams.

Tovino recently completed shooting for two new films, Kaanekkaane and Kala. The teaser of the latter was released yesterday. The actor has also resumed work on his much-anticipated superhero film Minnal Murali, which is being planned as a pan-Indian release.