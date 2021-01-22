Two more projects for Prithviraj Sukumaran

By Express News Service

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be starring in two more projects — Bramam and Neela Velicham. The former, which is speculated to be the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, will also star Unni Mukundan and Mamta Mohandas. Ravi K Chandran will direct a screenplay by Sarath Balan, and handle the camera too. Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The film will have music by Jakes Bejoy.

Shankar, Jagadish, Sudhir Karamana, Rashi Khanna, and Surabhi Lakshmi are also in the cast. AP International is bankrolling the film which is expected to roll from January 27. On the other hand, Neela Velicham has Aashiq Abu at its helm and will feature Prithviraj in addition to Kunchacko Boban, Rima Leena Rajan, and Soubin Shahir.

Neela Velicham is being shaped as a retelling of the iconic short story of the same name by Vaikom Muhammed Basheer. It earlier served as the basis for the 1964 horror classic Bhargavi Nilayam, starring Prem Nazir, Madhu and Vijaya Nirmala. Shyju Khalid will crank the camera, with Saiju Sreedharan as the editor. Rex Vijayan and Bijibal will work on the music. Santosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq are the producers.

Including Bramam & Neela Velicham, Prithviraj has more than ten films coming up next. He recently completed shooting for an investigative drama, Cold Case, and a thriller, Kuruthi. Meanwhile, Aashiq is also planning Naradan with Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben.