STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Two more projects for Prithviraj Sukumaran

The actor is teaming up with Aashiq Abu for Neela Velicham and Ravi K Chandran for Bramam

Published: 22nd January 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be starring in two more projects — Bramam and Neela Velicham. The former, which is speculated to be the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, will also star Unni Mukundan and Mamta Mohandas. Ravi K Chandran will direct a screenplay by Sarath Balan, and handle the camera too. Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The film will have music by Jakes Bejoy.

Shankar, Jagadish, Sudhir Karamana, Rashi Khanna, and Surabhi Lakshmi are also in the cast. AP International is bankrolling the film which is expected to roll from January 27.  On the other hand, Neela Velicham has Aashiq Abu at its helm and will feature Prithviraj in addition to Kunchacko Boban, Rima Leena Rajan, and Soubin Shahir. 

Neela Velicham is being shaped as a retelling of the iconic short story of the same name by Vaikom Muhammed Basheer. It earlier served as the basis for the 1964 horror classic Bhargavi Nilayam, starring Prem Nazir, Madhu and Vijaya Nirmala. Shyju Khalid will crank the camera, with Saiju Sreedharan as the editor. Rex Vijayan and Bijibal will work on the music. Santosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq are the producers.

Including Bramam & Neela Velicham, Prithviraj has more than ten films coming up next. He recently completed shooting for an investigative drama, Cold Case, and a thriller, Kuruthi. Meanwhile, Aashiq is also planning Naradan with Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Sukumaran Bramam Neela Velicham
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp