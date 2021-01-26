Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh to star in Vishnu G Raghav's directorial Vaashi

By Express News Service

After the upcoming Marakkar, Keerthy Suresh is set to return to Malayalam again with a new project in which she will share the screen with Tovino Thomas for the first time. Titled Vaashi, it will be directed by actor and filmmaker Vishnu G Raghav. Mohanlal shared the title poster on his Facebook page.

"A project closer to my heart than you’d think! As a dream for a girl child to be in a movie produced by her father, one could argue that it would come easy, but certainly, nothing ever came easy! Introducing Vaashi, A movie that took almost 7 years to fall in place rather than one that was put together. Feels good to have my childhood friend Vishnu Raghav work alongside me this time around as my director, and last but not least, glad to share my screen space with one of my favourites & finest actors there are, Tovino Thomas. Here’s one to look forward to!," posted Keerthy in Instagram.

Keerthy's father G Sureshkumar is bankrolling it under the banner of Revathy Kalamandir with Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh as co-producers.

Vishnu will direct from a screenplay he wrote based on a story by Janiz Chacko Simon. Roby Varghese Raj is the director of photography and Mahesh Narayanan, the editor.Kailas Menon will work on the music for Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics. The film is expected to go on floors by the middle of the year.