Siju Wilson cast in Vinayan’s 19th Century

By Express News Service

Premam-fame Siju Wilson has joined director Vinayan’s upcoming period epic, Pathonpathaam Noottandu (19th Century), in a lead role. He will essay the iconic historical figure, Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker.

In a statement, Siju said, “I’m very happy to announce my upcoming movie with Vinayan sir, who had chosen me for this project, thereby trusting and motivating me that I could do justice to this role of the historical hero, Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. As I look forward to work with this team, I consider myself lucky and blessed. Also wanted to offer gratitude towards Gopalan Sir, Krishnettan (director Krishnamoorthy) and Sree Gokulam Movies.”

Siju sees the project as a “turning point” for his professional and personal lives. To play the role, the actor has undergone an impressive transformation, as revealed in the character poster. In addition to getting the right physique, he trained in martial arts and horse riding. “Five months ago I could have never imagined that I can learn skills such as martial arts (Kalari ) and horse riding,” he said.

19th Century will also feature other iconic heroes such as Kayamkulam Kochunni and Nangeli. The actors for the above are yet to be named. The film has cinematographer Shaji (Pulimurugan, Madhura Raja), editor Vivek Harshan, lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed, and composer M Jayachandran on board.