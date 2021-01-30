Asif Ali joins Ajai Vasudev’s political drama 'Naalaam Thoonu'

By Express News Service

Director Ajai Vasudev has announced his next film after Shylock. Titled Naalaam Thoonu (Fourth Pillar), the film has a script by S Suresh Babu. Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Arjun Ashokan will appear in the lead roles. As the title suggests, the film is said to be a political thriller addressing recent events.

Naalaam Thoonu sees Ajai working for the first time with the younger crop of actors. His last three films had Mammootty playing the lead. Aside from the above names, another established actor is slated to join the cast soon.

Gokulam Gopalan is producing Naalaam Thoonu under the banner of Gokulam Movies. Interestingly, Ajai will be collaborating once again with the same technical crew of Shylock, including composer Gopi Sundar, cinematographer Renadive, and editor Riyas K Badhar.The film will commence shooting in the second week of February. The makers will reveal more details in the coming days.