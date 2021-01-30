Fahadh Faasil’s 'Malayan Kunju'  goes on floors

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Fahadh Faasil is starring in Malayan Kunju, directed by debutant Sajimon Prabhakaran and penned by CU Soon director Mahesh Narayanan.

Filming of the Fazil production officially kicked off with a pooja function. Fahadh and Nazriya’s home banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends is involved as co-producer.

Sajimon has worked as an associate on the films Android Kunjappan and Ente Ummante Peru. Interestingly, Mahesh Narayanan will also serve as the director of photography, with Arjun Benn on the editing. The latter has worked with Mahesh in CU Soon.

Sushin Shyam handles the music while the famed Sound Factor team (Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar) behind films such as Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Soorarai Pottru are working on the sound.