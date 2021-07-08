STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayalam cinema to get its own OTT platform supported by government

Once theatres reopen after the Covid crisis settles, the producers will have an option to screen the movies in theatres owned by KSFDC before releasing them on state-owned OTT platform.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) will soon prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for launching an OTT platform exclusively for Malayalam movies. The technical team of KSFDC has started the preliminary works and is hopeful of submitting the report by next month. 

Once theatres reopen after the Covid crisis settles, the producers will have an option to screen the movies in theatres owned by KSFDC before releasing them on state-owned OTT platform. “Every filmmaker dreams of screening his movies on the big screen. Community viewing makes movies special. So, if they get a theatre screening first and then get to shift the movie to the OTT platform, it will be more beneficial to the producers,”  said KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun.

He said the OTT platform will offer to share profit with the producer on a pay-per-view basis. “KSFDC will prioritise movies of women directors, those completed under the special package of the corporation and state-owned Chitranjali Studio and movies which have received critical acclaim but are struggling to release in theatres and other OTT platforms,” he added.

The technical team of KSFDC will also look into exploring the options of hiring existing platforms to launch the facility at the earliest. “The technical and legal formalities will be completed after consulting with the government,” said Karun. The state government has allocated `5 crore in the budget for the same.

WELCOME  DECISION
The film bodies have welcomed the decision. “We think it is a good opportunity for many filmmakers who make movies without a big star cast. A majority of the theatres and existing OTT platforms are selecting movies based on star value. Moreover, there are over 80 movies that were completed in the last year and are awaiting OTT release” said Kerala Film Chamber president G Sureshkumar.

