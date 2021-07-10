Nimisha Sajayan to star in filmmaker Onir’s 'We Are' 

By Express News Service

After starring opposite Adil Hussain in the British-Indian feature Footprints on Water, Nimisha Sajayan will join filmmaker Onir’s We Are, a sequel to his National award-winning anthology feature, I Am.

Confirming the news on his social media handle, Onir wrote, “Ever since watching The Great Indian Kitchen followed by Nayattu, I have been wanting to work with this brilliant and beautiful actor Nimisha Sajayan. Thrilled to be finally working with her soon.”

Like 'I Am', 'We Are' is also expected to tackle a variety of issues. At the time of its release in 2010, the former had scooped up several accolades and screened at various festivals around the globe.

Meanwhile, Nimisha, who last won raves for her performance in Nayattu, will be seen next in director Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik, opposite Fahadh Faasil. The big-budget period film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.