Malayalam music director Murali Sithara found dead

Music director and former All India Radio (AIR) music composer Murali Sithara, 65, was found hanging at his residence near Vattiyoorkavu here on Sunday.

Murali Sithara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Music director and former All India Radio (AIR) music composer Murali Sithara, 65, was found hanging at his residence near Vattiyoorkavu here on Sunday. Murali was found dead in his room by his son, the police said. The autopsy hed on Monday suggested that Murali’s was a case of suicide. The police said Murali used to live a reticent life.

Murali started his film career by giving music for the song ‘Oru kodi swapnangalaal’ for the 1980-movie ‘Theekkattu’. His other notable works include ‘Olappeeliyil oonjaladum’ and ‘Sharadendhu Poochorinja’. In 1991, he joined the AIR as music composer. At AIR, he had composed thousands of songs, of which many were noted for their classical touch. Murali is survived by wife Shobhana Kumari and children Mithun Murali and Vipin.

