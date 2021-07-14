Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan to lead Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

By Express News Service

It’s official. The long-awaited Amminipilla Vettu Case adaptation will star Biju Menon, Roshan Mathew, Nimisha Sajayan, and Padmapriya. Helmed by debutant Sreejith N (of leading poster design firm Oldmonks), the film has been titled Oru Thekkan Thallu Case. Rajesh Pinnadan adapts the script based on GR Indugopan’s acclaimed source material.

Mukesh R Mehtha and CV Sarathi are backing it under the banner of E4 Entertainment. It must be noted that Sreejith is one of the co-writers of Prithviraj’s second directorial feature BroDaddy starring Mohanlal, Meena, Prithviraj, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Soubin Shahir. Madhu Neelakantan has been roped in as the director of photography and Justin Varghese as music composer.