Lena turns scenarist with horror-comedy 'Olam'

By Express News Service

After 23 years in front of the camera, actor Lena is turning scenarist with Olam, described as a “psychological horror-comedy” by filmmaker VS Abhilash, who is making his directorial debut. The film will also feature Arjun Ashokan, Lena, Binu Pappu, Harisree Ashokan, Noby Marcose, and Suresh Chandra Menon, among its cast.

Olam is one of the two projects co-written by Abhilash and Lena. “We had written one more project during the lockdown but will announce it later. Olam, however, is something my team and I are developing with her now,” says the director, adding that all the main actors will be getting to try something different this time around. “I believe it will be a new experience for audiences.”

Noufal Punathil is bankrolling the film under the banner of Punathil Production. Askar will helm the camera while Samjith Mohamed edits. Arun Thomas will write the tunes, and Ranganath Ravee will design the sound.