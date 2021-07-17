STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lena turns scenarist with horror-comedy 'Olam'

Noufal Punathil is bankrolling the film under the banner of Punathil Production. Askar will helm the camera while Samjith Mohamed edits.

Published: 17th July 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

V S Abhilash with Lena 

V S Abhilash with Lena 

By Express News Service

After 23 years in front of the camera, actor Lena is turning scenarist with Olam, described as a “psychological horror-comedy” by filmmaker VS Abhilash, who is making his directorial debut. The film will also feature Arjun Ashokan, Lena, Binu Pappu, Harisree Ashokan, Noby Marcose, and Suresh Chandra Menon, among its cast.

Olam is one of the two projects co-written by Abhilash and Lena. “We had written one more project during the lockdown but will announce it later. Olam, however, is something my team and I are developing with her now,” says the director, adding that all the main actors will be getting to try something different this time around. “I believe it will be a new experience for audiences.”

Noufal Punathil is bankrolling the film under the banner of Punathil Production. Askar will helm the camera while Samjith Mohamed edits. Arun Thomas will write the tunes, and Ranganath Ravee will design the sound.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lena Olam
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp