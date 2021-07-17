STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Roshan Mathew joins Aishwarya Lekshmi in 'Kumari'

The film is the second directorial feature of Ranam-fame Nirmal Sahadev

Published: 17th July 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Roshan Mathew

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Aishwarya Lekshmi is headlining Ranam-fame Nirmal Sahadev’s second feature Kumari, a folklore-influenced mythical tale. The makers inform us that Roshan Mathew is also confirmed to play one of the main leads.Nirmal, who is a co-producer on the film with actor Giju John, composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Sreejith Sarang under the banner of The Fresh Lime Sodas, says he has been yearning to work with Roshan for a long time. “I had met Roshan on numerous occasions.

When I first met him after the Anandam press meet, I was super excited because I saw these young boys like him and others in the film who knew exactly what kind of work they wanted to do. It’s very refreshing to see young talent that’s articulate and well-spoken. Then I got to meet him again post-Ranam, and he had told me he loved the film, and then we got to talking and expressed our interest in working together sometime.

When I saw Moothon, I was blown away by his performance. But at that point, we were still trying to figure out what project we want to work on. So when Kumari came to fruition last year, he told me he was glad to come on board.”

Production is set to kick off on August 17. The film is expected to have more first-billed cast members whose names will be revealed soon.Presented by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the film comes with the tagline, “Their promise. Her nightmare.”The principal technical crew of Kumari comprises Jakes Bejoy, Sreejith Sarang, production designer Gokul Das (Jallikattu), and costume designer Stephy Zavior.Meanwhile, Roshan has joined the cast of Biju Menon-Nimisha Sajayan starrer Oru Thekkan Thallu Case. He has also begun work on his new Hindi film, Darlings, opposite Alia Bhatt. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aishwarya Lekshmi Roshan Mathew
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp