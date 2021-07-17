Roshan Mathew joins Aishwarya Lekshmi in 'Kumari'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Aishwarya Lekshmi is headlining Ranam-fame Nirmal Sahadev’s second feature Kumari, a folklore-influenced mythical tale. The makers inform us that Roshan Mathew is also confirmed to play one of the main leads.Nirmal, who is a co-producer on the film with actor Giju John, composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Sreejith Sarang under the banner of The Fresh Lime Sodas, says he has been yearning to work with Roshan for a long time. “I had met Roshan on numerous occasions.

When I first met him after the Anandam press meet, I was super excited because I saw these young boys like him and others in the film who knew exactly what kind of work they wanted to do. It’s very refreshing to see young talent that’s articulate and well-spoken. Then I got to meet him again post-Ranam, and he had told me he loved the film, and then we got to talking and expressed our interest in working together sometime.

When I saw Moothon, I was blown away by his performance. But at that point, we were still trying to figure out what project we want to work on. So when Kumari came to fruition last year, he told me he was glad to come on board.”

Production is set to kick off on August 17. The film is expected to have more first-billed cast members whose names will be revealed soon.Presented by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the film comes with the tagline, “Their promise. Her nightmare.”The principal technical crew of Kumari comprises Jakes Bejoy, Sreejith Sarang, production designer Gokul Das (Jallikattu), and costume designer Stephy Zavior.Meanwhile, Roshan has joined the cast of Biju Menon-Nimisha Sajayan starrer Oru Thekkan Thallu Case. He has also begun work on his new Hindi film, Darlings, opposite Alia Bhatt.