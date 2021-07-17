Teaser of Nivin’s 'Kanakam Kamini Kalaham' released

By Express News Service

The teaser of Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s new film Kanakam Kamini Kalaham has been released. Despite being a minute-long, the footage doesn’t reveal much other than presenting the main characters in the backdrop of a play, in various costumes.

The teaser promises another unique comic adventure from the filmmaker who won much praise for his directorial debut Android Kunjappan. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham sees Ratheesh teaming up for the first time with Nivin, Grace Antony, and Vinay Forrt. The other cast members include Sudheesh, Jaffer Idukki, Joy Mathew, Sivadasan Kannur and others.