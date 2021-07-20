STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohanlal to join set of 'Bro Daddy' today

Mohanlal will be joining the Hyderabad sets of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new directorial Bro Daddy today.

Mollywood actors Mohanlal (R) and Prithviraj Sukumaran

By Express News Service

Mohanlal will be joining the Hyderabad sets of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new directorial Bro Daddy today. The film had commenced production in Hyderabad on July 15, with Prithviraj shooting the portions featuring himself and Kalyani Priyadarshan. 

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the team shifted to Hyderabad as shooting in Kerala wasn’t permitted at the time. Now that the government has approved film shoots in the state (from today), the Bro Daddy team will be returning to Kerala after a few days of shoot in Hyderabad.

Mohanlal is also set to begin shooting for his next feature with Jeethu Joseph titled The 12th Man at a location in Idukki. The film marks the actor’s fourth collaboration with Jeethu after Drishyam 1 and 2 and the yet-to-be-completed Raam. Antony Perumbavoor is backing both films under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

