Prithviraj to star in Alphonse Puthren’s next?

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren had earlier announced his third film, titled Paattu, with Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

However, as per the latest buzz, the Premam director is undergoing talks with Prithviraj for a film that can be made before Paattu, considering the pandemic-induced scheduling conflicts.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, it has been revealed by a source that the filming of Paattu has been pushed to 2022, owing to the prior commitments of Fahadh and Nayanthara.

If things go according to plan and Prithviraj signs the dotted line, the project, whose details are currently being kept under wraps, will mark the actor’s first collaboration with Puthren and the director’s third feature after Neram and Premam.

At the moment, Prithviraj is in the middle of shooting his second directorial feature, Bro Daddy.