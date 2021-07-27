STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Priyanka Nair headlines single-character film

Abhilash Purushothaman on what makes his directorial debut distinct from other films of its ilk

Published: 27th July 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Nair in the short film 'The Better Half'.

Priyanka Nair in the short film 'The Better Half'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Kerala State award winner Priyanka Nair will be seen next in a single-character experimental project helmed by debutant Abhilash Purushothaman, a Thiruvananthapuram-based bank official-turned -filmmaker. The yet-to-be-titled feature-length narrative has Priyanka Nair as the only character throughout. 

The film marks the second single-character drama from India led by a female character since the Nithya Menen-starrer Praana. It’s also the second female-led single-character film in Malayalam and Tamil and the sixth single-character film from the country. (Interestingly, another single-character film from Malayalam, Sunny, directed by Ranjith Sankar and starring Jayasurya, is on the way.)

Speaking to us about his film, Abhilash, who also wrote the script, describes it as a “performance-driven drama” navigating one woman’s emotions. “Films of this nature usually are of the horror, thriller, or survival nature. But ours is completely powered by psychological conflicts, with the main character conveying her state of mind to the audience through her monologues,” shares Abhilash, adding that the film is structured in a manner appealing to pan-Indian viewers too. “To put it simply, it explores the aftermath of some unexpected events in this woman’s life.”

Abhilash’s previous filmmaking experience comes from having worked on a few short films. He had collaborated with Priyanka before on a short film scripted by him titled, The Better Half. Asked about the impetus behind doing a single-character film, Abhilash recalls being inspired by R Parthiban’s Oththa Seruppu Size 7 after its screening at IFFI a couple of years back. 

“My initial idea was to have two or three characters, but then I thought, ‘Why not focus on just a single character and the performance of the actor playing it?’” says Abhilash. However, despite this approach, he still sees it as a commercial film. “It has a song and a dance sequence incorporated into the narrative, taking into account the protagonist’s lifestyle. I believe it is Priyanka’s best work.”

Nufais Rahman is backing the project under the banner of Nabeeha Movie Productions. Kerala State and national award winning cinematographer Pratap P Nair lensed the film while Sobin K Soman handled editing duties. Deepankuran Kaithapuram composed the music and background score.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Nair single character film Nithya Menen Praana film bhilash Purushothaman
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp