STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vineeth Srinivasan's directorial 'Hridayam' completed

Vineeth Sreenivasan's new directorial feature, Hridayam, stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles.

Published: 27th July 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

The cast and crew of 'Hridayam' pack up.

The cast and crew of 'Hridayam' pack up. (File photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Vineeth Sreenivasan has announced the completion of his new directorial feature, Hridayam, starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles. The Thattathin Marayathu filmmaker has also expressed his desire to have a big-screen release for Hridayam.

Sharing the update, Vineeth wrote, “What a spectacular journey it has been so far!! Hopefully, the testing times will pass, and we’ll be able to bring the film to you guys soon. And yes, the dream has always been a theatrical release, and we are still holding on to it.”

Visakh Subramaniam is producing Hridayam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas, with Sithara Suresh as executive producer and Noble Babu Thomas as co-producer. 

Ranjan Abraham edited the film shot by Odukkathil Viswajith while Hesham Abdul Wahab worked on the music to the lyrics by Kaithapram, Arun Alat, Bulleh Shah, and Vineeth. Ashwini Kale, who has previously worked in the art department of films such as Special 26 and Premam, is the production designer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vineeth Sreenivasan Hridayam Darshana Rajendran Visakh Subramaniam Merryland Cinemas
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp