Vineeth Srinivasan's directorial 'Hridayam' completed

Vineeth Sreenivasan has announced the completion of his new directorial feature, Hridayam, starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles. The Thattathin Marayathu filmmaker has also expressed his desire to have a big-screen release for Hridayam.

Sharing the update, Vineeth wrote, “What a spectacular journey it has been so far!! Hopefully, the testing times will pass, and we’ll be able to bring the film to you guys soon. And yes, the dream has always been a theatrical release, and we are still holding on to it.”

Visakh Subramaniam is producing Hridayam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas, with Sithara Suresh as executive producer and Noble Babu Thomas as co-producer.

Ranjan Abraham edited the film shot by Odukkathil Viswajith while Hesham Abdul Wahab worked on the music to the lyrics by Kaithapram, Arun Alat, Bulleh Shah, and Vineeth. Ashwini Kale, who has previously worked in the art department of films such as Special 26 and Premam, is the production designer.