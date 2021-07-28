Ashutosh Chaturvedi’s short film Pilibhit  heads to Cerdanya Fest

By Express News Service

Indian short film Pilibhit has been selected for the Cerdanya Film Festival in Spain, where it will be screened on August 11. Additionally, the film will be screened online at the Bronzelens Film Festival of Atlanta, USA.

Pilibhit stars actor Raj Arjun as a flute-maker named Siraj. Heavily impoverished, Siraj lives with his family at the edge of a forest filled with man-eating tigers. His crippling poverty and a series of tragedies force him to take a drastic decision that threatens his values and may snatch away a loved one.

Pilibhit is directed by first-time filmmakers Ashutosh Chaturvedi and Pankaj Mavchi. The film was shot in and around Pilibhit, a flute-making district near Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. It was previously selected for the Oscar-qualifying Cinelebu 2021 festival in Chile and other festivals around the globe.

Speaking about the film, Raj shared, “Most of the film takes place in daytime and December winters allowed us daylight only till 5 pm. In just two days we shot across all real locations, which were far away from each other.”