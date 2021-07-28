Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Kuruthi' to release on Amazon Prime Video on Aug 11

By PTI

MUMBAI: Malayalam movie actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday said his upcoming film "Kuruthi" will premiere on streaming service Amazon Prime Video on August 11.

The Malayalam-language thriller has been directed by Manu Warrier from a script written by Anish Pallya.

In a social media post, the 38-year-old actor announced the release date of the film along with the official poster.

"This Onam, keep your friends close and frenemies closer! Watch #KuruthiOnPrime, Aug 11," he tweeted.

The official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video also shared the news.

"One will cut ties and the other will protect! This Onam, witness thrill, drama, and everything in between. Watch #KuruthiOnPrime, Aug 11," the tweet from the streamer read.

"Kuruthi" depicts a tale of how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries, struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice, according to a press release from the makers.

Produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the movie also stars Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.