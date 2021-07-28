Priyadarshan to direct Mohanlal in boxing film?

By Express News Service

After Marakkar, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan may be coming together for a sports drama set in the boxing world. The latter dropped the update during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama.

Priyadarshan shared his admiration for Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull and likened the project to their version of the iconic film that fetched Robert De Niro an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, audiences in Kerala are awaiting the release of the duo’s megabudget Marakkar, which, according to Priyadarshan, will be released in theatres only. The film, which was first supposed to release last year, was pushed a few times owing to pandemic-related hurdles.

The plan, as of now, is to bring out Marakkar on big screens worldwide at the same time.

It has been known for some time that the film distributors’ association in Kerala has decided to allot a three-week window for the multi-starrer, followed by the release of other Malayalam films.