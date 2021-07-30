Dulquer Salmaan announces two Malayalam films

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the actor announced two upcoming projects, one of which will be directed by Soubin Shahir and the other by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. The Soubin Shahir film is titled Othiram Kadakam; the Abhilash Joshiy film, King of Kotha. Othiram Kadam sees Dulquer collaborating with Soubin again after the latter’s directorial debut Parava, in which Dulquer had an extended cameo as a pivotal character.

Addressing Dulquer, Soubin wrote on his social media page that he is excited to begin his second collaboration with the former. “A few years ago, randomly during one of our shoot break conversations when I first narrated my idea of Parava to you, without even going into the details, you jumped in and said you wanted to be a part of it.

At that time, I thought you were joking, and, later on, when I was finally ready with the script, I was a little hesitant to approach you with a cameo, but then you came on board with all your enthusiasm, excitement & the DQ energy and made Parava fly higher than I could have ever imagined.”On the other hand, King of Kotha is a gangster drama scripted by Abhilash N Chandran (Porinju Mariam Jose-fame). Dulquer will be backing both films under his banner, Wayfarer Films. The makers of both projects would be revealing the remaining details later.