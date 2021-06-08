'Thirike' actor enters India Book of Records

By Express News Service

Gopikrishnan Varma, the 22-year-old actor who appeared in the Neestream original Thirike, was recognised by the India Book of Records for being the first actor with Down Syndrome to play the main lead in a film.

Along with Gopikrishnan, Neestream has also entered the book for providing a platform for the film, which tells the story of Ismu, a boy with Down Syndrome and his deep, inseparable bond relationship with his younger brother, Thoma (George Kora). A lighthearted drama intended for family audiences, the film was a call to celebrate people with disabilities. Gopikrishnan has also dubbed for the role.

Neestream donated 50 per cent of the proceeds from the film to an institution run for children with disabilities in Kakkanad, Kochi. Aside from Gopikrishnan and George Kora, the film features Shanthi Krishna, Gopi Mangattu and Sarasa Balussery. Directed by George Kora and Sam Xavier, it was produced by Abraham Joseph and Deepak Dilip Pawar under the banner of Nationwide Pictures.