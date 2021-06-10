I am a huge fan of Karthik Subbaraj, says Joju George

By Express News Service

Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film, Jagame Thandhiram, will premiere directly on Netflix on June 18. The film also stars James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and popular Malayalam actor Joju George in pivotal roles.

Joju is set to make his Tamil debut with the film, which has him essay the role of gangster Sivadoss. An ardent fan of Karthik Subbaraj, Joju also expressed his happiness in working with an actor like Cosmo.

“I have been a huge Karthik Subbaraj fan. After seeing Pizza, I was trying to meet Karthik Subbaraj, but I didn’t get a chance. I came to the Malayalam industry and was doing characters here. Finally, I got a chance to meet him through Vivek Harshan (editor of Jagame Thandhiram) and filmmaker Dimal Dennis. Karthik asked me to audition for this role since it was a huge character. He narrated a scene and asked me to act. I acted it out and said the dialogues in broken Tamil. He simply smiled at me, and I was so happy.”

Talking about working with Cosmo, Joju said, “I knew my opponent (in the film) would be James Cosmo sir who is a big Hollywood actor. In fact, he is the first Hollywood actor I have seen in person. I live for the excitement that life gives, to act with James Cosmo was a huge opportunity for me.”