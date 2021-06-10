STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Producer of Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Malik' and Prithviraj-starrer 'Cold Case' pondering direct OTT release

Malik, which began filming in 2019, and Cold Case, which went on floors in October last year, have been in the cans for a while.

Published: 10th June 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil

Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil

By Express News Service

In a letter to the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation, producer Anto Joseph has stated he is considering releasing two upcoming productions of his — Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik and Prithviraj-starrer Cold Case — directly on OTT. Joseph, who co-produced the Netflix original Irul last year, is compelled to go the OTT route given the big budgets of both films.  

Malik, which began filming in 2019, and Cold Case, which went on floors in October last year, have been in the cans for a while, awaiting an appropriate time for release. However, the surge in Covid cases has once again plunged the entire industry into a state of uncertainty.

“I’ve been trying to release both these films in theatres for some time now,” says Joseph, adding that the exhibitors, distributors’ association and the Film Chamber have been very cooperative with him in that regard.

“The original idea was to release Malik alongside Marakkar when the government permitted theatres to reopen. But unfortunately, on account of the Covid spread intensifying, the theatres had to be closed again. Besides, these films will recoup their production costs only if 100 per cent occupancy is allowed. Since there is no clarity on when the theatres will reopen and given the existing economic hurdles, I’m trying for an OTT release for these films,” said Joseph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cold Case Prithviraj Fahadh Faasil Malik
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp