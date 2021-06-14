STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu likes Vedan's apology post on sexual misconduct, detracts following criticism

I had liked his apology post with the thought that many men don't even acknowledge that they were at fault. I know clearly that it is not something to celebrate, the actor said.

Published: 14th June 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Parvathy Thiruvothu (Photo | Parvathy Thiruvothu Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, on Monday, posted an apology in her Instagram post for liking the apology posted by rapper Hirandas Murali aka Vedan in connection with the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Vedan, the rap singer, who became popular through anti-caste songs, was projected as a voice of the voiceless by many including celebrities. 

However, multiple women, last week came up with posts accusing him of sexual misconduct. Though initially, he tried to brush aside the allegations, Vedan, on Saturday, in a post in his Instagram id-vedanwithword- apologized for his misconduct stating that he was ready to admit his mistake. He also tendered apologies to all the women who were hurt due to his behaviour.

Though many rejected Vedan's apology through their comments on his id, actor Parvathy, who is always seen in the frontline to raise her voice against misconduct against women, liked Vedan's post. This invited criticism from various quarters including the victims who alleged the actor of double standards. This forced Parvathy to post an apology.

"I apologise sincerely to the survivors who have bravely spoken against the accused singer Vedan. I had liked his apology post with the thought that many men don't even acknowledge that they were at fault. I know clearly that it is not something to celebrate. I truly believe that it's paramount importance that the survivors be respected as they go forth with the case. However I removed my 'like' as soon as I got to know that a few survivors said that the apology was not a sincere one," she said in her Insta post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parvathy Parvathy thiruvothu Vedan sexual misconduct allegations
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp