Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu likes Vedan's apology post on sexual misconduct, detracts following criticism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, on Monday, posted an apology in her Instagram post for liking the apology posted by rapper Hirandas Murali aka Vedan in connection with the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Vedan, the rap singer, who became popular through anti-caste songs, was projected as a voice of the voiceless by many including celebrities.

However, multiple women, last week came up with posts accusing him of sexual misconduct. Though initially, he tried to brush aside the allegations, Vedan, on Saturday, in a post in his Instagram id-vedanwithword- apologized for his misconduct stating that he was ready to admit his mistake. He also tendered apologies to all the women who were hurt due to his behaviour.

Though many rejected Vedan's apology through their comments on his id, actor Parvathy, who is always seen in the frontline to raise her voice against misconduct against women, liked Vedan's post. This invited criticism from various quarters including the victims who alleged the actor of double standards. This forced Parvathy to post an apology.

"I apologise sincerely to the survivors who have bravely spoken against the accused singer Vedan. I had liked his apology post with the thought that many men don't even acknowledge that they were at fault. I know clearly that it is not something to celebrate. I truly believe that it's paramount importance that the survivors be respected as they go forth with the case. However I removed my 'like' as soon as I got to know that a few survivors said that the apology was not a sincere one," she said in her Insta post.