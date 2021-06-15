Malayalam anthology Cheraathukal to release on multiple OTT platforms

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that a new Malayalam anthology project is gearing up for release. Cheraathukal, a collection of six stories helmed by six debutant directors, will be releasing on June 17 on multiple OTT platforms.

Mala Parvathi, Mareena Michael, Adil Ibrahim, Devaki Rajendran, Manohari Joy, Babu Annoor, Parvathi Arun and Sunil Guruvayoor are among the leads in the film. One of the films has a story by writer CV Balakrishnan.

The team had told us earlier that the six stories handle six emotions. Cheraathukal has six music directors, with Shefin Mayan as the sound designer.

Vidhu Prathap, Ishan Dev, Thaha Kolpad and Nithya Mammen have lent their voices for the soundtrack. Cheraathukal was shot during the pandemic with around 100 technicians. Dr Mathew Mampra is producing it under the banner of the Mampra Foundation.