STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Master Ashik Jinu's Eva gearing up for release

Ashik is the son of screenwriter and filmmaker Jinu Xavier Edappally, who plays the main antagonist in Eva.

Published: 15th June 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Master Ashik Jinu, the 12-year-old filmmaker who made the short film Peedika and numerous other shorts and documentaries,is awaiting the release of his feature-length project, Eva. Ashik is the son of screenwriter and filmmaker Jinu Xavier Edappally, who plays the main antagonist in Eva.

The film has a story and screenplay by Jinu. Eva is touted as a commercial entertainer produced by Sunisha N. The team is aiming for a theatrical release. Ashik had won the Travancore International Film Award for directing a one-minute long silent short film titled Pashi last year.

The short also won in the best silent film and best child artist categories. The then 10-year-old Ashik had won the URF national award for youngest short film director in 2019 for Peedika. Pashi is his second film. Ashik is working on his next project, Prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eva Master Ashik Jinu Peedika
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp