Master Ashik Jinu's Eva gearing up for release

By Express News Service

Master Ashik Jinu, the 12-year-old filmmaker who made the short film Peedika and numerous other shorts and documentaries,is awaiting the release of his feature-length project, Eva. Ashik is the son of screenwriter and filmmaker Jinu Xavier Edappally, who plays the main antagonist in Eva.

The film has a story and screenplay by Jinu. Eva is touted as a commercial entertainer produced by Sunisha N. The team is aiming for a theatrical release. Ashik had won the Travancore International Film Award for directing a one-minute long silent short film titled Pashi last year.

The short also won in the best silent film and best child artist categories. The then 10-year-old Ashik had won the URF national award for youngest short film director in 2019 for Peedika. Pashi is his second film. Ashik is working on his next project, Prison.