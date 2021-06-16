STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leena Manimekalai’s 'Maadathy: An Unfairy Tale' to hit Neestream on June 24

Maadathy was honoured with FIPRESCI Jury Award, and three more awards Best Film, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography at Aurangabad International Film Festival in 2020.

Published: 16th June 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Maadathy: An Unfairy Tale'

By Express News Service

Leena Manimekalai’s feature film Maadathy: An Unfairy Tale will be premiering on the OTT platform, Neestream, on June 24. The film’s motion poster was released by Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on Monday. 

“Friends, we are going exclusive with Neestream for the first sixty days and more news on the go. June 24 onwards, on your own screens. We, the crew and cast of Maadathy, the people of Papanasam, Vikramasinghapuram, and Anavankudiyiruppu need all your love and support,” tweeted Leena, who has also co-written and produced the film through her production house, Karuvachy Films.

The film has been screened at several national and international film festivals so far, including Busan International Film Festival, Third Eye Asian Film Festival, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Kolkata International Film Festival, and Latin American FICCI 60, to name a few. Maadathy was also honoured with FIPRESCI Jury Award, and three more awards Best Film, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography at Aurangabad International Film Festival in 2020.

Maadathy has music by Karthik Raja and cinematography by Jeff Dolen, Abinandhan Ramanujan, and Karthik Muthukumar.

