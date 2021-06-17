Prithviraj hints at directing a smaller film before Lucifer sequel

By Express News Service

Prithviraj had plunged into multiple acting commitments after directing Lucifer, and now it seems he is looking to direct something smaller before the Lucifer sequel Empuraan.

Like many filmmakers suddenly chancing upon a ‘limited scale’ project idea post-pandemic, the actor-turned-director is considering making one too if his latest social media post is any indication.

Sharing a ‘story idea’ of his daughter Ally, Prithviraj wrote, “This was the best storyline I heard during this lockdown. But since shooting this in the midst of a pandemic seemed an unlikely proposition, I chose another script. Yup. Thinking of getting behind the camera again. To do a film that I think can be pulled off under Covid restrictions and regulations. Details will follow soon.”

On the acting front, Prithviraj has Cold Case, Brahmam, and Kuruthi among the lineup of releases, while Empuraan is currently in development with Murali Gopy returning for scripting duties.