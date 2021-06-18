STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohanlal expects Onam release for 'Marakkar'

Mohanlal announced on his Facebook page that he was hopeful about release of the film during the Onam festival.

Published: 18th June 2021

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Superstar Mohanlal on Friday broke the news that one of his mega project in Malayalam 'Marakkar, the Lion of Arabian Sea' directed by his close friend and ace director Priyadarshan is all set for release on August 12.

"For this to happen, we need the prayers and the moral support of all and with that we are going forward for it to happen," wrote the 61-year-old actor who plays the main role.

The release of Marakkar has been delayed for more than a year after the Covid pandemic broke out in February last year.

'Marakkar, the Lion of Arabian Sea' was selected as the best feature film for 2019, besides the veteran director's young son -- Siddarath Priyadarshan fresh from his studies on special effects from the US also won his first national award for the best special effects.

Another winner in the same film was Sujith Sudhakar who won the national award for the best costume designer.

The magnum opus tells the tale of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organizing the first naval defence off the Indian coast.

Mohanlal, known for his flexibility and adaptability to any character , play the key role of Marakkar.

The star casts include thespian actor Madhu, Manju Warrier, besides actors from south India and Bollywood and four British actors also one Chinese actor.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor said that they were planning for a release across Kerala and pan India and not to mention, outside the country also.

"We have done everything for the release and if not for the pandemic, we would have released it much before," said Perumbavoor.

