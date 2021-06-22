STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne in 'Adithattu'

The project sees the actors reuniting with filmmaker Jijo Anthony for the second time
 

Published: 22nd June 2021

Sunny Wayne-Deepak Parambol

Still from music video

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne will be teaming up for Jijo Anthony’s third feature Adithattu. The film sees the director reuniting with Sunny after Pokkiri Simon and with Shine after Konthayum Poonulum. The film will also feature Prasanth Alexander, Sudhi Koppa, and Aadukalam-fame Jayapalan.
Speaking to us from his home in Thrissur, Shine tells us that Adithattu is a seafaring tale revolving around the day-to-day lives of fishermen. 

“It’s an idea that seems practical given the present conditions,” says Shine, adding that it’s going to be a film with minimal cast and crew members and set largely at sea. “One doesn’t experience the commotion normally seen on a film set on land. So, we thought it would be wise to do something that doesn’t require us to be in a place where the risk of corona is higher.”

When asked if the story is anything like the Mammootty classic Amaram, Shine clarifies that Adithattu will be different. “It’s basically something with socio-political elements. We are adopting a relatively more realistic approach to depicting the lives of fisherman, in that most of the activity will take place at sea. It explores their lives as though in a documentary—the long wait to catch fish, packaging, cooking... things like that. It’s going to be physically demanding work. Since Jijo is from Kollam—where the film is going to be shot—he knows the place well and has done extensive research.”

The team will start filming once they get the approval, which Shine hopes will be very soon.Susan Joseph and Sin Treesa are bankrolling the project, which has a script by Khais Millen. Pappinu is the director of photography, while Noufal Abdullah handles the editing. Nezer Ahmed will compose the music to Sharfu Amishaff’s lyrics.

Shine, last seen in Operation Java, also has Prasobh Vijayan’s Adi and Srinath Rajendran’s Kurup coming up next. He has also signed his first Tamil film opposite Vijay, titled Beast, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. 
Sunny, on the other hand, has Kurup and Paappan among his upcoming releases. His last releases were Chathurmukham and Anugraheethan Antony.

