Raashii Khanna starts last schedule of 'Andhadhun' Malayalam remake 'Bhramam'

KOCHI: Actress Raashii Khanna has headed off to Pondicherry to shoot for the last schedule of the Malayalam film "Bhraman". The film, a Malayalam remake of the Hindi film "Andhadhun", stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

"Shooting for 'Bhramam' has been an incredible journey. The experience of being directed by Ravi K. Chandran and working alongside Prithviraj has been amazing. I'm glad we're on our way to wrap up the shooting despite the challenges of the time. It's going to be exciting to see the audience in theatres," Raashi told IANS.

"I've been fortunate to have such extraordinary work come my way. We're all being as careful as its possible to be. I'm grateful that I've been able to prioritise health, safety and shooting for projects," she said, about shooting amid the pandemic.

Raashii also has "Tughlaq Durbar", "Aranmanai 3", "Methavi", "Thank You" and Raj and DK's series "Sunny" starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi coming up.